Chalk on the Walk is coming Aug. 11 in downtown Tehachapi.
You can join in the fun for $15, which gets you a 4'x4' square to create your masterpiece, a box of 24 colorful chalks and a 2018 Chalk on the Walk T-shirt. Deadline for T-shirt orders is 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4. Additional T-shirts are $10. Sign up at Gallery 'N' Gifts, 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd. starting July 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Check in to draw after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11 in front of Gallery 'N' Gifts.
Prizes are awarded for each age category: grades 1-2, grades 3-4-5, grade 6-7-8, high school, adult and family or group at approximately 3 p.m. in front of Gallery 'N' Gifts
We are looking for sponsors and prize donors for this event. A $100 sponsor will have their name on the 2018 Chalk on the Walk T-shirt and will also receive a 4'x4' square to draw in, chalks and a T-shirt.
Contact Michelle Miller, 972-2519, if you would like to be a sponsor or prize donor.
Check our website, www.galleryngifts.com, for entry forms and additional information and also our Facebook page for pictures of past events. The 2018 photos will be posted within a few days after the event.
Be sure to send a link to your family and friends so they can see your work!
Michelle Miller is the 2018 Chalk on the Walk chair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.