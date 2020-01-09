The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and the 57th Annual Mountain Festival Committee are looking for a theme for the 57th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival. The festival will be Aug. 14-16.
Original or unique theme ideas should be submitted to the chamber by Thursday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. The winner will receive a $100 prize, along with V.I.P. treatment and an invitation to ride in the Mountain Festival Parade. Participants are allowed to submit an unlimited number of theme ideas, but only one winner will be chosen.
Some prior years' themes included:
2019: “Boots Buckles & Spurs”
2018: “Music, Mountains & Memories”
2017: “Mountains, Oaks & Friendly Folks”
2016: “Genuine Mountain Style, Best by a Country Mile”
2015: “Mountain Fun Under the Sun”
2014: “From Native Ways to Current Days”
2013: "Comin' Round the Mountain 50 Years and Countin' "
2012: "Timeless Pleasures, Mountain Treasures"
2011: "Rope the Wind, Ride the Mountain"
2010: "Windmills, Wine & Oaks Divine"
2009: "Tehachapi 1909-2009, What a Century in Time"
2008: "Once Upon A Mountain"
2007: "Mountains of Memories & Dreams for the Future"
Send legibly written theme ideas to the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 401, Tehachapi, CA 93581-0401, drop entries off at 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or email to mountainfestival@tehachapi.com. Be sure to include your name and phone number.
Ida Perkins is president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
