Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce Directors Stephanie Garcia, Jessica Davidson, Kellie Dudevoir and Liz Trejo; Chamber President Ida Perkins; Chamber Ambassadors Tina Larson and Carol Duetsch along with Mayor Susan Wiggins, Councilwoman Joan Pogan-Cord and City Manager Greg Garrett joined Teresa Dunlop and Sarah Rose for the Grand Opening of Tehachapi Natural Market on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Tehachapi Natural Market is located at 20221 W. Valley Blvd. For more information, call 661-823-4087.
