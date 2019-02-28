The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce celebrated the one-year anniversary of Gold Mountain Sports Tavern on Feb. 27.
Chamber Directors Stephanie Garcia, Carolyn Wiles, Susan Abrego, Jessica Davidson, Kellie Dudevoir and Liz Trejo; Chamber President Ida Perkins and Chamber Ambassadors Sandra Honea and Pat Doody joined Jose Guevara for the event.
Gold Mountain Sports Tavern is located at 20601 W. Valley Blvd., Suite A105. For more information, call 823-4615.
