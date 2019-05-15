Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce Directors Stephanie Garcia, Carolyn Wiles and Liz Trejo; Chamber President Ida Perkins; Chamber Ambassadors Sandra Honea and Pat Doody along with Mayor Susan Wiggins and Council-member Joan Pogon-Cord joined This & That Home Decor/Rancho Raviri on May 10 for their grand opening/ribbon-cutting.
This & That Home Decor is located at 777 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite A. For more information, call 874-2809.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.