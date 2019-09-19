Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce President Ida Perkins; Chamber Directors Stephanie Garcia, Carolyn Wiles, Liz Trejo and Jim Miller; Chamber Ambassadors Sandra Honea, Mindy Martindale, Carol Duetsch, Tina Larson and Carl Gehricke along with Mayor Susan Wiggins joined Big Papa's Steakhouse & Saloon for its 3 Year Anniversary Celebration on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Big Papa's Steakhouse & Saloon is located at 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite C-200. For more information, call 822-7272.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.