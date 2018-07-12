The Tehachapi Mountain Quilt Guild's next meeting is at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at Shepherd of the Hills church on Bear Valley Road.
All quilters and anyone interested in quilting or learning to quilt is invited. Come and join the fun and enjoy the company of fellow quilters. There is a $5 charge for guests.
Our speaker this month will be Sheila Lauretta Crites from Glendora. She is a Cal Arts trained costume designer and spent many years traveling the world designing costumes for stage and screen. She now combines her love of textiles in her quilts. She’s been teaching the art of quilting for the past 10 years.
Crites uses a variety of techniques, including colored pencils and fabric markers to paint washable fabric. She uses mailing envelopes made of Tyvek, paints them and manipulates them to make leaves.
She’ll be presenting a lecture she calls “Tis the Season,” showing how the seasons change through quilts. Join us for her class on Tuesday, coloring a Witches Boot with colored pencils and markers. This should take you back to your childhood coloring days.
Also, a reminder that comfort quilts will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at the Stallion Springs church. Please bring a dish to share for lunch. Our theme this month will be barbecue favorites. So come and join the fun.
Maureen Kelley is with the Tehachapi Mountain Quilt Guild.
