We have all heard of sport coaches, life coaches and health coaches. But, have you heard of a mindset coach? The Tehachapi Women's Network featured guest speaker Dawnmarie Presley, who spoke about her career as a mindset coach.
Presley said she started her career as a behavioral interventionist while still in her teens. While working as a crisis interventionist for the Institute of Applied Behavior Analysis, she said she realized she had a gift and passion for helping others overcome personal challenges. She has since been supporting adults and children in mastering their mindsets and recreating their lives for over 30 years.
"When I first started calling myself a mindset coach, there really weren't mindset coaches," said Presley.
To understand what a mindset coach is, Presley explained that all people are made with two minds: the subconscious and the conscious.
"They are often in conflict. The right wants to go to the right, and the left wants to go to the left. There is this tug-of-war that happens, and we don't get to move forward, so I help get the subconscious and the conscious minds, or mindset, moving in the same direction," said Presley.
Presley said she studied at the Hypnosis Motivation Institute where she graduated with honors and received the award for outstanding achievement during residency. She also graduated from the master's program in Spiritual Psychology at the University of Santa Monica.
She educates her clients on how the mind works, how it was created and what happened in life to create the belief systems.
"When you are a child, between the ages of 0 and 8 roughly, you are in hypnosis 24/7. You do not have logic, reason, will power or decision making skills — not as we have them as an adult. So, whatever you see or hear, goes in (your mind) directly, and we don't question it. If mom and dad are giving us positive messages, we are taking in positive ideas about ourselves. If they are giving us negative messages... we ultimately play that out," Presley said.
Through discussion, she explores what the subconscious mind is and the role that it plays.
"I met Dawnmarie three years ago during a speaking engagement. I was fascinated by the work she did and the impact it had with her clients. I have participated in several of her talks and classes and decided that she would be perfect as our first guest speaker at the Tehachapi Women’s Network. Her expertise and teachings are of great value, and I believe will contribute in a very positive way to the Tehachapi community," said Daniela Peregrina, co-founder of Tehachapi Women's Network.
According to the mindset coach, if there is a behavior that is damaging and causing trouble, the problem is expression, and when the person feels heard, that expression can come through and then solutions show up.
"I also use hypnotherapy when somebody desires that and it is appropriate," Presley said.
The mindset coach said she believes that each person has their own answers and has the ability to create whatever they truly want in their lives. Understanding that there is no "cookie cutter process," she works with each client on an individual basis to assist them in realizing their dreams and goals.
Presley said she can also help her clients to quit smoking.
"I can help the subconscious mind decide that smoking is really not a good thing, that it is a health problem and that it's not going to have a good end," she said.
Presley said she believes that there is no emotional or mental challenge too great to overcome.
Presley can be reached by calling (818) 217-6176, via email at Dawnmarie@dawnmariepresley.com or by visiting her website at Dawnmariepresley.com.
