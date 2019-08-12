Good food. Good spirits. Good company.
The Cheers to Charity committee hit another home run with its much-anticipated annual fundraiser held Saturday evening at Aviator Park at Tehachapi Airport.
More than 800 tickets were sold to the soiree, which means another sold-out crowd enjoyed an evening of music, laughter, good food, home brew and wine tastings — with proceeds going to local charities under the motto "Eat, drink and help change the world."
But did Cheers to Charity hit its goal this year of raising more than $200,000 to date?
Well, the numbers are still out, but things are looking good for the 2019 recipients, including: Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Foundation, Friends of the Tehachapi Library, Tehachapi Society of Pilots, the Central California Animal Disaster Team, Tehachapi Mountain Search and Rescue, Tehachapi Rotary Foundation, Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club, Tehachapi Parks Foundation and Stallion Springs Community Emergency Response Team.
"On Thursday, we had maybe 15 tickets left, but they were gone as of Friday," said Lydia Chaney, Cheers to Charity committee member.
Chaney, who was seen serving chicken and vegetable entrees to the crowd, said she brought along an exterior fan to help keep the food booth cool.
"However, we found that we didn't need it. We couldn't have more beautiful weather," Chaney said.
In addition to local folks, people traveled from far and wide to attend the event, which continues to grow in popularity.
"This is my first time to attend," said Jennifer Davis, who traveled from Bakersfield to enjoy the annual fundraiser. "I love it, and the weather is beautiful."
The evening included California's only home brew competition, featuring 16 home brewers all vying for the coveted Cheers to Charity medallion.
"I'm going to try every one of them," laughed Jim Wallace, who had yet to decide his favorite. "I love that there are so many micro-brewers in town. Everybody has their own individuality and flavors."
The Cheers to Charity committee will be dispersing the proceeds at a later date during what event founder Mary Beth Garrison calls her "funnest night of the year."
