On June 9, the Cheers to Charity committee gathered to dedicate their donation of six permanent benches, to the Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Hospital. The concrete benches are located at the main entrance, the Emergency Department entrance, and in the hospital courtyard in the center of the facility. The outdoor benches provide convenient seating for families and friends, with loved ones utilizing hospital services.
The plaques to commemorate the donation read: "Each of us needs to withdraw from the cares, which will not withdraw from us – Maya Angelou.
Withdraw and rest my friend – if only for a moment. It is our gift to you."
The Cheers team also paused to reflect on the past six years of fundraising for greater Tehachapi. In addition to the benches, the annual Cheers to Charity event has supported many tangible community efforts, including:
• Cancer patient support
• Fully-equipped animal rescue trailer
• After-school outreach for at-risk teens
• Library community enrichment programs
• College scholarships for high school seniors
• Awareness of, and attention to, county human trafficking
• Equipment for local emergency response teams
Cheers to Charity is proud of the impact made in Tehachapi. The team works tirelessly to create a magical evening in the park. It takes months of planning and preparation to make it happen. All proceeds benefit area nonprofits.
In six short years, we have supported the community with nearly $250,000 in gifts. The vital support of business sponsors and partner organizations makes the evening one of Tehachapi’s best.
Due to the great uncertainties of event permitting for large gatherings, the 2020 event will be canceled. The Cheers committee has considered the challenges, in providing the high-quality event that attendees have come to expect, and in the best interest of community health, safety and well-being, we have decided to hit pause on 2020.
All current ticket holders have the option of a full refund or may forward their ticket to next year’s event, planned for Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Given that this year has been filled with unexpected twists, a fun-filled Cheers Pop-up Party may pop up on a Saturday in September. I invite everyone to stay tuned and join us. Cheers!
Mary Beth Garrison is the founder and president of Cheers to Charity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.