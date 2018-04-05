Planning for the 2018 Cheers to Charity fundraising event, on Saturday, Aug. 11, is underway. Aviator Park, at the Tehachapi Airport, will again be the setting for the 5th year of this annual fundraiser. Dozens of shade trees, plenty of parking, acres of grass and a gentle breeze provide a cool venue on a warm summer night.
Cheers to Charity benefits local nonprofit organizations and features music, appetizers, wines, craft and home-brewed beers beneath the canopy of a Tehachapi starry sky. A complete meal, dessert and chocolate bar, an amazing nonalcoholic elixirs, choice cigars (available for purchase) and a silent auction are also on tap.
The 2018 proceeds will benefit these nonprofit organizations: Central California Animal Disaster Team - Tehachapi, Koinonia Family Services, Tehachapi Salvation Army Youth Programs, and Tehachapi Cancer Foundation. The Tehachapi Economic Development Council, Tehachapi Mountain Search and Rescue, Tehachapi Rotary Foundation, Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club, Tehachapi Veterans Collaborative and Stallion Springs CERT will also benefit through their help with set-up, tear-down, parking, security and silent auction.
“Excitement is building as people reminisce about last year’s event. We stepped it up a notch, and this year will not disappoint. So far, more than a dozen sponsors have stepped up to support the event. For me, the best part of Cheers to Charity is the opportunity to financially support many local nonprofit organizations,” said Mary Beth Garrison, Cheers to Charity president. “Each year, we have the blessing of distributing funds to help local non-profits reach their goals.”
Sponsors to-date include: BHE Renewables, Aspen Builders Inc., Brookfield Renewables, Advantage Real Estate Group, Sangera Subaru, Tammy Engel Mortgage Advisor, Sun Select Produce, District 2 County Supervisor Zack Scrivner, Bank of the Sierra, Turning Heads Salon, Fastrip, Tehachapi Mountain Trails Association, Travel By Jenni, Chris & Bruce Zigtema and Lara & Mike Berard. The Tehachapi News, Loop Community Newspaper, The Bakersfield Californian, Bear Valley Cub and KGET TV 17 are the current media sponsors. Additional sponsorships are still available.
Cheers to Charity has become a celebration of flavors with dozens of food, wine, beer and non-alcoholic choices. Tehachapi’s own Dorner Family Vineyard, Rancho De Los Viajeros, Souza Family Vineyards, Stray Leaves Vineyard and Triassic Legacy Vineyards will be on hand to pour their wine. Tlo Wines, Opolo Vineyards, and Tobin James Cellars will also join the celebration! Additional wines and craft beers will be added to the evening’s offerings; and 16 home brewers will compete for the now coveted Cheers to Charity medallion.
Cheers to Charity sold out last year, so buy your tickets early. Tickets are available online at an early bird price of $50 through May 31. Tickets are $65 from May 30 through Aug. 10; remaining tickets will be $75 at the door. VIP tickets are early bird priced at $100. VIP ticket prices will increase to $125 on May 30.
Log on to cheerstocharity.net or Eventbrite.com to purchase tickets or buy from a Cheers to Charity committee member.
