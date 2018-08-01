Wine and beer enthusiasts can raise a glass and taste a variety of beer and wine at the fifth annual Cheers to Charity.
Plus, attendees can enjoy more than 20 home brewed beer and wines and vote on bragging rights for the Home Brew Competition during the festivities.
“It really is quite amazing,” said Mary Beth Garrison, founder of Cheers to Charity. “It’s a party with a purpose and the purpose is to strengthen the place we call home.”'
All proceeds go to 501c3 charities and nonprofits in Tehachapi.
From 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, attendees can enjoy the day along with food from local eateries that is included in the ticket price. Tickets cost $65 for general admission or $125 for VIP status online. Tickets at the door will be $75 for general admission; VIP tickets aren't available at the door. Designated driver tickets are available for $30.
Cheers to Charity began in 2014 with more than 200 people in attendance at Veritas Tapas in Tehachapi. In 2016, the event moved to its current venue, Aviator Park at Tehachapi Municipal Airport.
Money raised totals $110,100 to date. Each year the amount raised grows, and in 2017, $40,000 was given away to charities — with hopes to give away $50,000 this year, Garrison said.
Sponsors and local nonprofit beneficiaries are listed at cheerstocharity.net, with tickets also available online at eventbrite.com, Veritas Tapas and Wine Bar and Dahlia’s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.