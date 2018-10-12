Cheers to Charity will wind down for the year with its 5th annual Fall HomeBrew Edition, to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds.
This year's event will feature Tehachapi's newest brewery, Westlane Brewing, as well as seven home brewers that attendees can judge.
"We will be serving up some amazing homebrew," said Mary Beth Garrison, president of Cheers to Charity.
Participating homebrewers were featured in previous yeas' events; however, they will have new offerings this year.
"They really can't wait to share," Garrison said.
Past homebrew competition winners included:
• Dylan Dunn, aka "The Bearded Brewer," who won Professionals Choice in 2016 for his two-year, aged Sour Ale
• Syp - Coffee Porter with Abe Gearig, Zac McDiarmid and Luke Falker, who won Best of Show in 2015;
• “WOO!” Tuity Fruity New Zealand IPA who won Compound Crafted Brews in 2014; and
• Samara Hart who won for her Blueberry wheat ale in 2013.
"Cheers to Charity is an important, fundraising mechanism for greater Tehachapi," Garrison said. "The Fall Homebrew Edition to Cheers to Charity is a kick-off to a strong fundraising event. All money raised on Saturday will go into next year's contributions into the community."
Not a beer drinker? Come on out and enjoy the red and white wine, which will also be featured.
Ticket holders will received one judging card which entitles them to taste each homebrewed beer and choose their favorite. At the end of the evening, votes will be counted and the winning homebrewer will be given a "Taster's Favorite" medal to show off.
There will also be live music, and food for purchase (no need to get a ticket) sponsored by the Tehachapi Mountain Trails Association.
Said Garrison, "We will also have root beer on tap for the kiddos and non-drinkers."
All proceeds will benefit local nonprofits.
Said Garrison, "Come on out, and enjoy a day in fresh October air!"
Tickets cost $20, and are available online at eventbrite.com/e/homebrew-event-tickets-4992774. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $25. Families are welcome.
