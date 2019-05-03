Hundreds of local and international churches will host the first Marriage Night livestream event in partnership with RightNow Media on May 17. Marriage Night will bring together thousands of husbands, wives and engaged couples to hear from Francis and Lisa Chan ("You and Me Forever"), Les and Leslie Parrott ("The Good Fight") and comedian Michael Jr.
Join Christian Life Assembly, located at 920 W. Valley Blvd., at 6:45 p.m., for the simulcast.
What is marriage supposed to look like when those initial bursts of excitement give way to everyday troubles and routines?
Marriage Night is an opportunity to offer the community practical answers to that question. The event will provide expert teaching and principles for a lasting relationship while challenging to see the greater purpose of marriage.
Visit marriagenight.org to register. The simulcast costs $15 per person. Invite your friends, family, co-workers and neighbors to attend this one-night event.
