A Christmas Boutique featuring 21 vendors and raffles will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23, at The Shed, 333 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
Proceeds of the event will be donated to Mountain Pathways, a local program for adult with special needs.
Wrap up your holiday shopping with local vendors, including custom crafts, LulaRoe, Scentsy, 31 Bags, Arbonne, Rustic Farm Fizz, Paparazzi, Tupperware, Dot Dot Smile, Beauty Counter, Bag Lady, baked goods and more.
The event will include food and drinks, which can be purchased from The Shed's kitchen, raffle baskets and pictures with Santa.
