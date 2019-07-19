For a third year in a row, Marty Pay Insurance rolled out the red carpet for jolly Saint Nick by hosting a Toys For Tots fundraiser during a Christmas in July event.
This year, Pay said he collected close to 250 new toys, which will go to local children come December.
Dressed as Santa Claus only in shorts and flip-flops, the Marine veteran collects donations for the Toys For Tots program in an effort to bring joy to the children of our community.
"Tehachapi always comes through," Pay said. "The organizations and businesses that hosted collection boxes were just fantastic."
Sales Representative Chris Hajj said he and his fellow employees donated close to 50 toys at Race Communications.
"We try to help the community as much as we can," said Hajj.
Everyone who donated a toy received a chance to receive a number of prizes which were raffled, including the grand prize of a 55-inch television donated by Sage Ranch, during an out-of-season holiday party held at his office July 16.
"It's all about kids ... that's what life is about," said Stuart Nacht of Sage Ranch. "It's about toys in the winter and swimming pools in the summer."
In addition to the many toy donors who attended the Christmas in July party were representatives of the Toys For Tots program.
"It's overwhelming to look at the kids who you know won't have toys otherwise," said Darlene Doughty, Toys For Tots coordinator for southwest Kern County.
Pay will host another Toys For Tots fundraising drive in December, just in time for the holidays.
For more information on how you can help brighten the holidays for a local child, contact Marty Pay at 822-3737.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.