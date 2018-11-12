The holidays are a time for families and friends to gather. At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce will present the 18th Annual Christmas parade “Christmas in Candyland.” The parade route will be down F Street beginning at Mulberry Street.
This event is planned so the community can gather together for visiting old friends, making new friends, drinking hot chocolate, watching the parade, sharing a meal, enjoying the lights, singing carols, strolling from business to business doing your Christmas shopping. This is to be an exciting holiday event filled with community spirit for all ages. Wouldn’t a few snowflakes complete the magic?
Last year's parade was such a success that you don't want to miss out on this year's event! Parade entry forms are available at the Chamber Office, 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd. or at tehachapi.com. Deadline for applications is Monday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m.
Chamber office hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed from 1 to 2 p.m. for lunch). Hours are subject to change for Chamber events. For more information, call 822-4180.
Ida Perkins is the president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
