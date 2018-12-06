The Church has no more ancient custom than that of celebrating the Mass of the Nativity of the Lord and of His first manifestation, which is observed at Christmastime.
On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m., the Saint Cecelia Childrens’ Parish Choir will lead the congregation with their young voices in praise of the Newborn King. During the Mass, the religious education students will be re-enacting the Gospel of Saint Matthew as the Rev. Mark Maxon reads it.
Also on Christmas Eve, at 7:30 p.m., the Spanish Choir will assist at Mass, singing their beautiful Spanish hymns.
The traditional Midnight Mass will be sung in English at the midnight hour and takes one into the earliest hours of Christmas morning, allowing worshipers to begin Christmas Day and the beginning of the Christmas season.
On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at 8 a.m.. a traditional Latin Mass will be offered with the Latin Choir singing both ancient and long-cherished hymns.
At 10:30 a.m., the Mass of Christmas Day will be celebrated by Fr. Maxon with the Contemporary Choir singing traditional Christmas hymns.
On Dec. 31, at 11 p.m., the Holy Hour will be observed, followed by Midnight Mass with the Latin Choir singing time-honored, classic hymns.
On Jan. 1, 2019, at 10 a.m., the Solemnity of Mary Mass will be held.
Pat Gracey is a long-time parishioner, historian and choir member at Saint Malachy Church.
