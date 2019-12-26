Oh, Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree — what do I do with your branches? When your fresh cut Christmas tree is not so fresh anymore, recycling and composting options are available for free.
Kern County residents are urged to recycle their Christmas trees in one of the following ways:
1) Residents can self-haul whole Christmas trees to the Tehachapi Landfill, located at 12001 E. Tehachapi Blvd., or the Bear Valley Springs Solid Waste Transfer Station, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 10.
2) Compost at home! Your Christmas tree can be cut up and used in your own compost pile as part of your healthy compost mix. Make sure it is free of flocking or other contaminants.
If you prefer to take your Christmas trees to a drop-off location, please tarp and secure your load properly. Don’t forget to remove all ornaments, lights, and the tree stand prior to dropping off your Christmas tree.
For more information, visit kernpublicworks.com.
Heidi Carter-Escudero is the community outreach and communications coordinator for Kern County Public Works.
