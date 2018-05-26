The Tehachapi Community Church’s Faith in Kern social justice ministry, and staff from the Faith in the Valley-Kern community organizing nonprofit will conduct a Know Your Rights workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 30 at Friendship Hall, 100 E. E St.
Join us as members of the Tehachapi Community Church’s social justice ministry and Faith in the Valley-Kern live out their faith and the church’s commitment to justice, and compassion, with a trainer from the ACLU to provide information on the rights of members of our immigrant community. Food and activities for children, as well as translation from Spanish into English, will be available.
All members of the congregation and community at large are welcome. In this climate of uncertainty, Tehachapi Community Church social justice volunteer Jan Roberts points out that the workshop provides an excellent opportunity for all congregation, and community members, to step into their faith to support and stand in solidarity with our immigrant neighbors, co-workers, congregation members, and friends.
For more information on the event, contact Tehachapi Community Church at 661-822-8443 or office@tehachapi-UCC.org. For more information on Faith in the Valley-Kern, contact Alex Gonzalez at 909-312-9288 or at aelx@faithinthevalley.org.
Stephanie Smith is with Faith in Kern Ministry, Tehachapi Community Church.
