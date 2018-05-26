Dancercise. It has been described as an exercise system that uses dancing to improve fitness. Others say it is vigorous dancing done as an exercise for physical fitness. It is a form of exercise that blends aerobics and dance moves.
Many people find dancercise to be more fun than traditional exercise. Because of this fun element, dancercise has an added advantage over aerobics. Dancercise makes it possible to exercise and actually have fun at the same time. This is why dancercise is so popular with children, teenagers and even adults, who find doing plain aerobic moves day after day a little boring.
Because this activity is done to music, participants learn actual dance moves. There are many instructional videos and DVDs as well as gym classes that specialize in teaching this type of energetic aerobic dancing.
Because dancercise is a group activity, people get to socialize and exercise together. This is something couples can do together. Parents can even join in with their children with dancercise. Yes, dancercise can be enjoyed by people of all ages, including kids. Kids will enjoy getting to dance while making new friends and socializing in classes, without the pressure of a formal dance class. Taking classes like these can also help improve kids' concentration.
This form of dancing is not a silly shaking of one’s booty while groovin’ to tunes. ‘Dancercise’ is about developing a physical and mental core, according to its founder Terez Nelson. So, while there is definitely a fun aspect to this form of exercise, there is also a benefit to one’s body.
Dance can also help people to enter into a deeper experience of mental health. That’s because a healthy mind and a fit body go hand in hand. The enjoyable nature of dance as an exercise can actually help to uplift a person’s emotions. Dancercise or dance plus exercise offers a cathartic experience, which releases pent-up emotions.
Any aerobic activity that increases the heart rate for an extended period of time will help burn fat and encourage weight loss. For that reason, dancercise is an excellent activity for those who want to lose those excess pounds and get in shape, but who may have trouble sticking to a traditional aerobic exercise routine, such as jogging, swimming, or even traditional aerobics. In addition, dancing works muscles throughout the entire body, which will improve strength.
Finally, learning dance moves instead of simple repetition, as in most aerobics classes, will help to improve dancing ability and muscle coordination. Dancercise emphasizes increased agility and coordination through aerobics dance exercise. It can actually help to improve ones posture and gait, apart from providing cardiovascular benefits. Bottom line, for those who want to exercise and have fun at the same time, dancercise is an excellent idea.
If you and/or a loved one or friend would like to try out dancercise, I would like to invite you check out our new group.
We are so fortunate to have Chris Hobbs as our highly experienced dance instructor. Hobbs is a retired dance class business owner. She owned this business for more than 30 years in Tehachapi. When I asked her if she would like to lead a new dancercise class, she lit up like the Dodger Stadium parking lot at night! She is more than open to leading this new group. As our leader, Hobbs selects the music, and carefully choreographs the moves, and knows which muscle group is being targeted.
To get optimum workout benefits, we do a proper warm up, stretch the major muscle groups, and are extremely careful with plyometric moves. We also finish our workout with a cool down period and stretching. To avoid injuries, we encourage that our participants wear the right shoes and proper clothing.
We bust a move every Saturday at 4 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Church. The address is 24300 Bear Valley Road, Tehachapi. Our meetings last for approximately one hour.
We would love to have you come on out and check out our group. For more information, feel free to call us at 661-822-1400 or write to us at tehachapishepherd@yahoo.com.
Dr. Jeff Kaplan is senior pastor of Shepherd of the Hills.
