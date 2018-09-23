Christmas Creche

A variety of nativities are displayed at the Tehachapi Crèche Festival.

 Contributed photo

Got Christmas music? Musicians and vocalists are being sought to provide Christmas music for the third annual Tehachapi Crèche Festival, which will be held Dec. 8 and 9.

In the past the festival has been favored with school and church choirs, soloists, and a wide variety of instruments including harps, cello, bagpipes and hammered dulcimer, to name a few.

In addition to the inspiring Christmas music, this free community event, which is hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has on display beautiful (and sometimes whimsical) nativities from all around the world, as well as a live nativity, activities for children, and a community sing-along.

If you would like to provide music, display a nativity, be in the live nativity, or just help out, contact Janet Vickers at 916-5778.

Linda Erath is assisting with event publicity for the church.