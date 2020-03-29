Tehachapi United Church Of Christ's Pastor Nancy Bacon has announced that she will lead a drive-thru-style Palm Sunday Service on Palm Sunday, April 5.
The faithful will drive into the Tehachapi UCC church parking lot at 100 E. E St. at 10:30 a.m. Remaining in their vehicle, following all COVID-19 protocol, each car will then be handed a palm leaf.
After receiving their palm leaf, the cars will form up caravan style and proceed to drive through downtown Tehachapi waving their palm leaves in honor of Jesus’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem.
The caravan will regroup in the old Kmart parking lot, where Pastor Bacon will hold a Communion Service. Parishioners are asked to bring their own bread and drink from home for this service. Attendees will remain in their cars as Pastor Bacon, from her vehicle using her cell phone connected to a conference-style phone call, will speak as the faithful, on their cell phones, can hear her give the communion message.
This is meant as a community event and is open to all those who are faithful and wish to receive a palm leaf and take Communion. In the interest of public safety during this time of major health concerns, all participants must remain in their vehicles during the service.
Nick Smirnoff contributed this for the church.
