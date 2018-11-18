Feeling stressed, fatigued, stiff, or just plain unmotivated to do anything? Whatever your physical condition, or whatever your age, stretching can be beneficial to living and maintaining a more healthy lifestyle.
As a society, we are becoming more aware of the necessity to exercise in order to maintain a lasting fitness, which will aid in coping with today’s physical and emotional stress. In order to survive in today’s pressured world, we must either rid ourselves of the events causing tension and nervousness, or, we need to find a suitable outlet in which to control life’s challenges.
Shepherd of the Hills Church will be offering a program that just might fit that bill. Relaxation through stretching is a noncompetitive exercise program that provides a method of maintaining sound health and suppleness. Its aim is to improve the function and flexibility of the body’s connective tissue. Through the utilization of a selected stretching program, we not only can maintain a greater freedom of motion, but we can also provide the body with a release of tension while opening the way for the union of the body and mind in a program that can be used throughout one’s lifetime.
Wayne Boudreau (B.A. physical education and M.A. kinesiology) will be the lead instructor of the classes. He has 23 years of background in the education system as a physical education instructor, an adapted physical education specialist, a kinesthetic consultant, and as a program specialist over seeing special education programs within a local school district. Among his active years in education, he was presented the 11th Annual Access Award by the Los Angeles County Commission on Disabilities for his commitment toward facilitating and promoting equality for persons with disabilities.
Over the years, Boudreau has used relaxation through stretching in a variety of different situations and with very successful results. Among such programs are motor sensory development classes with children having learning disabilities, professional athletes (for the prevention and rehabilitation of injuries), senior citizen groups (for maintaining suppleness and retarding the aging process), counseling groups as a means of relaxation therapy, healing arts practices (as an aid in realigning the body), and a great number of physical education classes that have moved from the ballistic movements of calisthenics to the flow of static stretching.
On a personal note, Boudreau is a clear and positive communicator, charming, witty, a good golfer, married to his high school sweetheart, and an all around great guy!
Boudreau has graciously agreed to offer his stretching classes on a weekly basis for free. These classes will meet every Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and every Thursday at 10 a.m. You are welcome to come to any of our Tuesday and/or Thursday meetings. Our first meetings will be on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 4:30 p.m., and on Thursday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. These meetings will be offered at Shepherd of the Hills Church. The address is 24300 Bear Valley Road, Tehachapi, CA 93561. Our meetings will last for approximately one hour. But there is no pressure for anyone to have to stay until the end of the sessions.
We would love to have you come and check out our group. When you are ready, we are here for you and eager to assist you. For more information, feel free to call us at 822-1400 or write to us at tehachapishepherd@yahoo.com.
Jeff Kaplan is senior pastor of Shepherd of the Hills. Wayne Boudreau will teach this class.
