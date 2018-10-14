St. Jude’s Anglican Church is pleased to present an ecumenical Night of Worship Music at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20.
The event will take place at Mountain Bible Church, 630 Maple St., and will feature musical ministries from six Tehachapi churches, including St. Jude’s, Good Shepherd Lutheran, First Baptist, Tehachapi United Methodist, Abundant Life and Mountain Bible Church.
Organizer Wendy Clare, from St. Jude’s, was inspired by events like the National Day of Prayer: “You see all these different people from different denominations coming together in unity to pray for our nation. I thought it would be fun to share music with each other, and raise our voices together in praise to the same Lord we all worship.”
A freewill offering will be taken to help support a local charity. All are welcome to come and worship!
