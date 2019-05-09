The city of Tehachapi is inviting the public to participate in Adopt-A-Flag, which for $50 gives individuals, businesses or groups the chance to sponsor an American flag posted at decorative light posts downtown.
There are about 100 such light posts on Tehachapi Boulevard and Green, F, Curry and Robinson streets and the Mill Street corridor off Highway 58 that will be available, according to a city news release. The sponsorship runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day, or as long as weather allows.
You can pick from the available spots. The city will place a personalized decal on the light post displaying the name of the sponsor, or to designate a dedication. The city is encouraging the submission of logos in PDF format, which can be sent with a sponsorship form or emailed to cdavis@tehachapicityhall.com.
While this program was launched in 2012, the city recently started a similar effort for Christmas decorations. Your decal can be refreshed at Christmas with a discount if you sign up for both, the city news release said.
For more information, call Cinthya at 822-2200, ext. 123 or get an applicaiton at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St. or at tehachapicityhall.com.
