Tehachapi Squadron 46, of the United States Air Force Auxiliary, Civil Air Patrol, would like to present our Honor Guard.
Cadets of the Squadron Color Guard Team, C/CMSgt. Drew Robles, C/MSgts. Nathaniel Loftus and Holly Robles, and C/Senior Airman Michael Robles, completed two weeks of intensive training at the Pacific Region-Rocky Mountain Region, University of Rocky Mountain Region Honor Guard Academy. The Honor Guard Academy was held on the grounds of the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, June 16-26.
Upon return, the Squadron 46 Honor Guard Team was proud to present the colors at the city of Tehachapi's July 4 celebration at Phillip Marx Central Park.
These four cadets are recognized for their dedication and hard work, over the course of several years, in addition to graduation from the Honor Guard Academy resulting in their achieving distinction as Honor Guardsmen “Ambassadors for the Civil Air Patrol.”
What does it mean to be an Honor Guard? As stated in the Civil Air Patrol Honor Guard Program: “To be part of the Unit Honor Guard, members must have high standards in appearance, education, conduct; an aptitude for ceremonial duty, professionalism; and the will to make a difference to the future of America.”
It is an honor of the Squadron 46 commanders and senior members to say these four cadets are recognized for exemplifying these standards and their humility in serving our community, state and nation.
It is with heartfelt thanks and gratitude that the Squadron 46 Honor Guard Team recognizes Supervisor Zack Scrivner for his generous donation and support that allowed the Color Guard Team to achieve their long-sought goal of becoming one of few Honor Guard Teams in the Civil Air Patrol California Wing.
Second Lieutenant Shannon Loftus is the deputy commander for cadets, squadron leadership officer and squadron historian for the Tehachapi Composite Squadron 46.
