Tehachapi Mountain Democrats held their May meeting on Zoom. It wasn’t as good as meeting for dinner at Big Papa’s Steak House, but some club business was transacted. A slate of officers for the year beginning July 1 was adopted. Voting may need to be done online unless meeting restrictions are eased. As with other organizations, it is difficult to make plans except month by month.
Democrats are anxious to promote the election of Kim Mangone in her race with Kevin McCarthy. It was noted that if all Democrats would vote in the November election for Mangone, a win is possible. A Get-Out-the-Vote campaign is in the planning stages.
Members were urged to check out the club website, which is tehachapidemocrats.com. It has links to several other sites which can keep members informed of state and national issues. Anyone interested in Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club activities is invited to go to the website.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
