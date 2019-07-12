The City of Tehachapi is going to host Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18 at The Coffee Mill.
“We have some interesting conversations and a better understanding of how the community feels about topics they bring to us,” wrote Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett in a city news release.
The city of Tehachapi hosts the monthly event on the third Thursday of each month. The Coffee Mill is located at 120 S. Mill St., in downtown Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.