The upcoming 36th Annual BVS Cultural Arts Art Show is fortunate enough to have six talented donors this year. The show runs from Sunday, April 5 until Friday, April 10. The reception is April 5 from 4 to 7 p.m.
The cost of the reception is $10 for non-members or free for members. Membership is $20 or $35 for a family membership per calendar year.
The works of the donors will be awarded to lucky prize winners April 5 at the reception, and if you get raffle tickets ahead of time, you do not have to be there to win. During the week, the show is open to browse through at your leisure. Docents will be available if you find an art piece you cannot live without.
One of our talented donors, Colleen Farrell, has been in the community for 10 years. She has taught art and pottery, and, herself, engaged in different mediums. She moved here from Los Angeles, but was born in New York. Currently, she teaches at Valley Oaks Charter School, and she has volunteered at the Salvation Army to teach youth whose parents may not be able to afford art classes. She also taught art at Triassic Vineyards on Saturdays. Her class was called Canvas and Merlot.
Before Farrell became involved in pottery, her favorite medium was oils and her walls are covered with samples of her work, many of them cowboy inspired.
Her donation this year is a piece of pottery, “Off The Cuff.” The pottery piece came about as part of a pottery lesson. In the process of her showing her students different techniques and ways to finish off a piece of pottery, she ended up with this engaging piece.
We hope to see you at the reception, or sometime during that week, enjoying all our talented artists have to offer.
Next week, another artist will be featured in Tehachapi News.
Linda Coverdale is a member of the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association.
