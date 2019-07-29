Join the August First Friday grand opening of the Colleen Farrell Gallery, Tehacahpi’s newest fine art gallery and artist studio, at 112 #A E. Tehachapi Blvd.
Farrell is a long-time resident and artist in the Tehachapi Valley. She sees her new gallery as a place to give artists an opportunity to display and talk about their work. She plans to hold community events, such as wine and painting classes, wine and clay classes, open mics, juried art shows, visiting writers and artists to give readings and lectures (the Poet Laurette of Kern County will be giving a reading later this fall), as well as art workshops and workshops in fiction, nonfiction and poetry by the gallery’s writer-in-residence Jerry D. Mathes. It’s a gallery space, and a working art studio with the opportunity for artists and the community to come together to learn more and enjoy the arts.
The Colleen Farrell Gallery’s inaugural show, Conjunctions: From Pixels to Picotés, will feature three local artists.
Marthe Aponte is a local artist living at the edge of the Mojave Desert. She draws inspiration from her life in France, Venezuela and America, interwoven with east African art and indigenous Australian artists. She specializes in a unique art, probably developed in 13th century France, called “Picoté.”
Delicate patterns and textures are produced by piercing tiny holes in paper with a punching tool. She enjoys the meticulousness of “picoté.” With this technique, she creates contemporary designs inspired by nature and the human body imbued with a touch of surrealism. The names of the drawings are whimsical on purpose and play with multiple identities.
Born in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, Edwin Vasquez is an author who works in journalism, videography, photography, poetry and vibrant mixed-media work, using mostly recycled materials (including toys, wood panels and chains). Through his art, he communicates his ideas, inspirations and frustrations. Vasquez sees his work as fearless in its social commentary, using rich forms and colors to provoke passionate responses to his ideas around the environment, waste and human nature. He is the Artist in Residence at The Museum of Art & History for #CountMeIn until 2020.
Jerry D. Mathes is a photographer, author, book critic and librettist. In his photographs, he is drawn to the margins of dark and light, both artificial and natural where the darkness reveals motion in its absence. For more and his adventurous biography: jdmathes.com.
