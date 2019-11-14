Come and experience the true meaning of Christmas. The 4th Annual Christmas Creche Festival is Dec. 14 and 15. The hours are 3 to 8 p.m. on both days.
In addition to more than 100 nativities that have been loaned to us from all over central and southern California, there will be musical groups, soloists and choirs performing the music of the season.
There is a live nativity, a children’s room and a teenagers room. The children’s room will have opportunities to color, play games, make ornaments and best of all, dress up with their parents and older siblings in robes, head pieces and crowns for the picture wall. What better Christmas card is it than your family dressed up as Joseph, Mary, for new parents, the Baby Jesus, the Wise Men and attendants?
There is also a scavenger hunt for the children ages 3 to 12 to help them experience and learn about Christmas and the birth of Christ. We do ask that their parents accompany them.
The teenagers will have a room with games to play and a quiet place to enjoy each other.
If you would like to participate by either displaying your creches, performing in the musical program (each performance is to be 30 minutes long) or helping out, you will not have a more spiritual time then coming to Tehachapi for the Christmas Creche.
The Christmas Creche Festival location is the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 600 Anita Drive. For more information or to register to perform, display or help, contact Janet Vickers at 916-5778 or tehachapicreche@gmail.com.
Linda Erath is assisting with event publicity for the church.
