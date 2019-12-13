I remember singing old Christmas carols when I was growing up. My family did not go to church, but we sang at school, Christmas carolers came to our house and we even sang carols at the annual Hughes Aircraft Christmas party. Do you miss those songs that used to give our hearts such joy?
At 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Grace Fellowship, 326 E. Tehachapi Blvd., we will have a night of just singing old Christmas carols to the Lord. We will sing "Silent Night," "O Come All Ye Faithful," "Joy to the World" and many others. The service will be for everyone in Tehachapi who would like to sing the old carols of Christ's birth.
Brian Drucker is the area coordinator for the National Day of Prayer and All Together Now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.