During each Mountain Festival, a great roar is heard all over Tehachapi when the annual Thunder on the Mountain Car & Truck Show rolls into town and lines the streets of downtown.
The 56th annual Mountain Festival will take place Friday through Sunday, Aug. 16 through 18, with the 22nd annual car show to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday along Green Street.
This year's show will feature a new committee including Mike McHenry, who took on the challenge as the new chairman after the majority of the long-serving members stepped down.
Since taking the reins, McHenry has officially incorporated TOTM as a charitable event.
The upcoming event will feature 38 classes, along with other trophy opportunities, and a host of cool raffle prizes donated by local sponsors and businesses. Trophy awards, 50/50 and major raffle drawings will begin at 2 p.m.
"It's really exploding," McHenry said.
Currently, McHenry said he has lined up 14 individuals to judge the event; however, he would prefer to have 20 due to the magnitude of entries.
"We need more judges, and anybody who wants to volunteer and work on the committee, especially the day of, to help get 400 vehicles in and everybody parked," McHenry said.
Twenty minutes after all the entries are in place, McHenry said, judging will begin and should be completed by noon.
Returning for the first time in years to the upcoming show will be a motorcycle class, with some bikes dating back 100 years.
New this year will be fun things for kids to do in an effort to make the show family-friendly. Kids will have the opportunity to earn tickets, which they can use to win prizes as well.
"A lot of these people who have these cars have kids. Now there will be something for them to do," said McHenry.
Pre-registration costs $40 (or $45 the day of the show) for cars & trucks, and $20 (or $25 the day of the show) for motorcycles. The first 50 to register will receive a free T-Shirt. The registration form should be mailed no later than Aug. 4 to ensure receipt.
Parking is on a first-come, first-served basis. If you want to park with your club or group of friends, plan to arrive together and park. Event parking begins at 6 a.m.
Entry forms to the show are available at the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce office, 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd., or at tehachapimountainfestival.com or totmcarshow.com.
Individuals interested in serving on the committee are invited to attend meetings on the first Tuesday of every month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Steampunk Cafe & Grill, 20324 W. Valley Blvd.
McHenry is also seeking more sponsors for the show.
"It's all going back to the community," McHenry said.
Mike McHenry can be reached by calling 432-8975, or email totmcarshow@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.