This year represents the 35th anniversary of National Night Out being recognized and celebrated throughout the United States. In Tehachapi, we are excited to be holding our very own National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Philip Marx Central Park, with the "glow" walk and movie in the park to follow.
National Night Out is an opportunity to meet the area first responders in a fun and friendly environment, see vehicles and equipment they use and say hello. it is also a great opportunity to receive information from other agencies and organizations that provide services in our community. There will be hot dogs, photo booths, games and much more at the park. Everything is free!
National Night Out is sponsored by Tehachapi Police Department, Tehachapi Police Foundation, city of Tehachapi, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, Albertsons and many others donating their time and resources.
Grab your friends and family, chairs and blankets and head to the park. Following National Night Out, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District will have a "glow" walk around the park and then settle down for Movie in the Park. Enjoy a beautiful evening under the stars with your kids and others.
Kim Nixon is vice president of the Tehachapi Police Foundation.
