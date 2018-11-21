What's better than eating a free pancake and sausage breakfast? Eating a free pancake and sausage breakfast with Santa Claus!
Jolly St. Nick will take time out from updating his "naughty and nice" list to join the community at the annual Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, inside the cafeteria at Jacobsen Middle School, 711 N. Anita Drive.
For the past four years, local civic organizations join forces to kick off a full day of pre-holiday events by hosting the free breakfast and inviting everyone — including Santa Claus.
The family breakfast will include activities for children and family pictures with Santa at no cost. A complimentary pancake and sausage breakfast will be served along with coffee, tea, milk and orange juice. Best of all, Santa will visit with the children and pose for holiday pictures, which will be taken free of charge and mailed to your address.
"When Santa came in with a great, big 'Ho, Ho Ho,' the children just left their seats," Phyllis Belcher of the Techachapi Kiwanis Club said at last year's event.
Hosting the event will be the Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions clubs in addition to the Salvation Army, Masons and the Tehachapi Police Foundation.
According to Linda Carhart, organizer of the annual breakfast, this year's event will include something new — raffles for neat prizes.
"Plus we are going to be giving away a decorated, artificial tree," Carhart said. "We will have the decorations and the tree there, and the kids will be invited to help decorate it. Then we will give it away."
Carhart said the breakfast is held each year on the same day as and in conjunction with the annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting event.
Said Carhart, "So the day starts out festive and ends festively. It brings in the whole Christmas spirit."
For more information, call Linda Carhart at 818-519-7144.
