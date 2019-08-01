A community mini Linus Project will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 24 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 600 Anita Drive. No experience is necessary and any help is appreciated.
Project Linus welcomes all types of blankets — crocheted, knitted, quilted and fleece. We will be making tie fleece blankets on Aug. 24, so bring your willing hands, fleece fabric and scissors.
Blanket dimensions are below:
• Preemie and newborn baby blankets starting from size 18 inch square to 24 inch square;
• Baby blanket minimum 30 inch by 36 inch;
• Child blankets 40 inch up to 60 inch;
• Teen blankets 45 inch up to 72 inch.
All donations benefit the Project Linus Bakersfield Chapter Serving Kern County. A light lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Everyone is invited.
Linda Brunner is a member of the project.
