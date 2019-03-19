The initial presentation of the Tehachapi Veterans Outreach, sponsored by VFW Post 12114, took place March 7 at the Veterans Building on West F Street. The program started at 6 p.m. with a light meal of spaghetti, salad, French bread and beverages. Attendance was about as expected for a first event with mostly older veterans participating.
The Wounded Heroes Foundation had two counselors and the Bakersfield Vet Center had one counselor present to assist veterans and answer questions about benefits, assistance and programs available for attendees.
Those attending included past military personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. We haven’t had any from the Coast Guard, but we hope to in the future. The VFW and American Legion had members there and there were non-affiliated veterans, too. The main objective of the meeting is to bring together military veterans for an evening of camaraderie and discussion, and a time for healing and brotherhood and sisterhood. All veterans are welcome. If you’re an older veteran, come too and talk to these younger vets.
It seems these days that younger veterans are not joining fraternal organizations like VFW, American Legion, AmVets and others non-affiliated groups. Some think there are too many older veterans as officers, too many non-relevant ideas, and too few young members.
This is the demise of many modern fraternal organizations. Without younger members these organizations can’t hope to represent veterans or young people in modern day society. Younger veterans need to be involved to help these organizations determine how best to handle the problems young ex-military members deal with these days. Times change and these organizations need to change with them, too!
How do we get younger veterans to join in the mix? Maybe with an outreach event to get them involved or by providing the assistance they are looking for to get on with their lives. Maybe by getting together with others who have “walked the walk,” who understand the loneliness of separation from the service, and who can listen when someone wants to talk. It’s as difficult now to fit back into society as it was for veterans of Korea or Vietnam back then. Too many young vets don’t know where to start. Let us help by providing outreach and assistance. We’ve been there too!
Tehachapi Veterans Outreach meets the first Thursday evening of each month at 6 p.m. at the Veterans Building, 125 W. F St. It’s sponsored by the Maj. Jason E. George VFW Post 12114 because we feel there’s a need to provide good, relevant and timely information to our returning young veterans.
We’re not trying to recruit you, we’re trying to help you get the benefits you deserve. You put your life on the line for your country, so get the help you need to fit back into that society. Again, this is open to all military veterans whether you served in a battle zone or not.
For questions or more information, call 823-4551 or 822-6722.
Bob Bonstead is the Jr. Vice Commander of VFW Post 12114, Major Jason E. George.
