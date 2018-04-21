The “C” word. In our society, we are all too aware of what the “C” word represents. It’s one of the most dreaded words in the English language. When we think of the “C” word, the term “cancer” comes to mind.
Having cancer is often one of the most stressful experiences in a person's life. Receiving a cancer diagnosis often triggers a strong, negative emotional response. Some people experience shock or anger or disbelief. Others may feel intense sadness or fear or a sense of loss. Sometimes, even the most supportive family members and friends cannot understand exactly how it feels to have cancer. This can lead to loneliness and isolation for the cancer patient.
Many people who struggle with cancer think that sharing their emotions and experiences with family and friends may seem too strange or too difficult to express. It is also common for those with cancer to not want to burden others with their condition.
On the other hand, those who are fighting cancer need to realize they are not alone with their battle. This is where a comforting support group comes into play. The group dynamics often create a sense of belonging that helps each person feel more understood and less alone.
Without question, an effective support group can help many people cope with the emotional aspects of cancer by providing a safe place to share their feelings and challenges. That, in part, is because a caring support group allows people to talk about their experiences with others living with cancer. This type of communication can definitely help reduce stress. Many studies have shown that support groups help people with cancer feel less depressed and anxious. These types of groups also help them feel more hopeful and enable them to manage their emotions better.
In addition to serving as a catharsis for the one suffering with cancer, a cancer support group can also allow people to learn from others facing similar situations. It is beneficial to discover what others, who grapple with the same challenges, are doing to help their situation.
An enriching cancer support group enables its members to discuss practical information. This may include what to expect during treatment, how to manage pain and other side effects of treatment, and how to communicate with health care providers and family members. Exchanging information and advice may provide a sense of control and reduce feelings of helplessness.
Cancer support groups are sometimes designed for specific audiences, including: a) All individuals with cancer; b) People with one type of cancer, such as breast cancer or prostate cancer; c) People who have a specific stage of cancer; d) People of a certain age group; and, e) Caregivers, such as family members and friends. While there is certainly a place for focusing on one or more of these audiences, Shepherd of the Hills is now offering a cancer support group that includes those, who fit into any of those categories, as well as other unstated categories.
Our group is called “Believers in Hope.” If there is anyone who needs hope, it is a cancer patient as well as his/her loved ones. We meet every Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of Shepherd of the Hills Church. The address is 24300 Bear Valley Road, Tehachapi, CA 93561. Our meetings last for approximately one hour. But there is no pressure for anyone to have to stay until the end of our session.
We would love to have you come on out and check out our group. Please know that when you are ready, we are here for you and eager to assist you. For more information, feel free to call us at 661-822-1400 or write to us at tehachapishepherd@yahoo.com.
Dr. Jeff Kaplan is senior pastor of Shepherd of the Hills.
