The Alzheimer's Association will host the Confident Caregiver Series - Living with Alzheimer's for Middle Stage Caregivers in Tehachapi. The series will be offered free.
Part 1 of the series will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 7 at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, 1100 Magellan Drive.
Participants can gain the knowledge, tools and strategies to cope with Alzheimer's dementia or other dementia. This series will help caregivers provide optimal care for the person with Alzheimer's dementia during the middle stages of the disease in order to maintain quality of life.
Part 2 of the series will be held Feb. 14 at the same time and location. A discussion will be held about behavioral symptoms, wandering and keeping the person with Alzheimer's dementia safe if and when this behavior emerges. In addition, the class will cover planning and asking for help and informal care options.
Part 3 of the series will be held Feb. 28 at the same time and location. Explore how to find, engage and monitor home care assistance for the person with Alzheimer's dementia and look at planning for future care provision issues in late stages, medication management, handling behavior issues and coping as a caregiver.
Reservations are required by calling 912-3053 or by email at jardray@alz.org.
