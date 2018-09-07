Come answer the siren call of an old time file band with local Caller Wayne Thompson as the California State Old Time Fiddlers hold a contra dance on Friday, Sept. 21 in the Social Hall at Community Congregational Church, 100 E. E St. in downtown Tehachapi.
Instruction for first timers starts at 6:30 p.m., with the actual dance from 7–9:30 p.m. Admission is only $5 per person, and refreshments will be provided by the Old Time Fiddlers. (Anyone who is a member of the Old Time Fiddlers gets $1 off their admission price.) There will be a trophy for the youngest and oldest dancers in attendance.
Attire for the dance is casual, but be sure to wear your dancing shoes, so you can move easily around the floor.
Contra dance is a lot like square dance; many of the calls are the same. However, unlike a square dance, contra dances are done in long lines or in a circle. You don’t even need to have a partner to contra dance.
