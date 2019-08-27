The Tehachapi Police Department will again participate in the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser from 6 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. The fun event is to bring attention to the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics and will be hosted by Dunkin Donuts, located at 540 Tucker Road.
Local Special Olympic athletes are encouraged to attend and enjoy the morning with local law enforcement officers, according to a news release from the Tehachapi Police Department.
Expected to join the Tehachapi Police Department will be the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Highway Patrol and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Donors will receive a free coffee coupon, valid on a future visit, with any donation.
For more information, visit sosc.org/CopOnARooftop.
