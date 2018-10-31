A doughnut shop with a cop on top? Sounds like a children's book but it's actually a fundraiser taking place Friday at Dunkin' locations, including two in Kern County.
Formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts, the chain is bringing back its second annual Cop on a Rooftop event to raise funds for Special Olympics Southern California.
From 6 to 10 a.m. Friday, officers from Tehachapi and Bakersfield police departments will take to the roofs of their respective Dunkin' locations: 540 Tucker Road in Tehachapi and 1211 Allen Road in Bakersfield.
Guests who stop in that morning can donate to Special Olympics and receive a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee.
More than 40 law enforcement agencies across Southern California will participate in the fundraising event, according to a Dunkin' news release.
“Dunkin’ has been a terrific partner, and we are very excited to host Cop on a Rooftop with them again,” said Bill Shumard, CEO for the Southland Special Olympics chapter, in a news release. “With Dunkin’ and law enforcement as our teammates, we’ll be able to transform even more people with intellectual disabilities through sports, wellness and leadership programs. I can’t wait to see our local communities out at Dunkin’ showing their support.”
Those who can't attend can still donate online at sosc.org/coponarooftop.
