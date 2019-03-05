Cowboy entertainer Dave Stamey has made several trips to Tehachapi. He played to a sold-out crowd in Fiddlers Crossing in 2013 and The Beekay Theatre in 2015 and 2017. With ticket sales again brisk this year, he will play another concert at the BeeKay at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30.
Stamey is one of the most popular singer-songwriters on the cowboy circuit today. Before becoming a full-time musician, he has been a cowboy, a mule packer and a dude wrangler. As a singer, he has been voted three times the Entertainer of the Year and Male Performer of the Year by the Western Music Association. He has delighted audiences in 20 states, and finds that he prefers this to being stomped by angry horses.
Tickets cost $25 and are available at Mountain Music, Tehachapi Treasure Trove, Tehachapi Furniture and Lucky’s Barbershop on Green Street. They may be reserved by calling 823-9994 or purchased online at fiddlerscrossing.com.
The Beekay Theatre is located at 110 S. Green St., downtown Tehachapi. Doors open at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. sharp.
On the horizon: Nicole Stromsoe Trio, Dan Navarro, John Gorka.
Deborah Hand-Cutler owns Mountain Music, where she teaches cello and mountain dulcimer.
