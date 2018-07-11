The publication journey is filled with obstacles. Among them is “the pitch.” At the July 21 Writers of Kern meeting, Clarissa Kae will present a workshop that will demystify the art of the pitch. Writers will discover what a pitch is and what it isn’t — and why we authors need one.
Attendees will learn the basics (what, where, and how) of a pitch and gain a new perspective on the importance of the pitch for the author and her craft. For a practical experience they will work together to reconstruct a more polished pitch. At the end of the workshop, there will be a Good Pitch, Bad Pitch contest, where each participant can win a prize for their Perfect Pitch.
“A Perfect Pitch is the very soul of the novel — and the crowning moment in the author’s craft,” says Kae, longtime board member and this year’s Writers of Kern president.
Kae has worked with publishing editors and the online presence for Writers Digest and others. She’s garnered clients for traditional and self-publishing clients before breaking out on her own. See her website at www.clarissakae.com to learn more about her and her enthusiasm for helping writers get published.
Writers of Kern meetings are held the third Saturday of the month at Hodel’s on Knudsen Drive from 9:15-11:30 and are open to the public. Admission: members, $10; guests, $15; includes buffet breakfast, available from 8:45 – 9:30 a.m.
Annis Cassells is a member of Writers of Kern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.