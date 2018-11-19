What do bears, a hippo, a windmill and three purple angels have in common? They were items on a list of things for children to find among the many nativities on display at last year's Tehachapi Creche Festival. The scavenger hunt was one of several activities for the children, and was wildly popular. Even some adults got involved.
Arla Cooper, who oversaw the activity with her daughter, Jenna, said, "It was a huge hit! The kids were so excited!"
Along with the scavenger hunt, a room will be set up for the children who must be accompanied by an adult. There will be many activities, including a craft, nativity costume dress-up with a photo-op backdrop, flannel board stories, puzzles and much more.
For everyone, uplifting Christmas music will be provided by local artists, beautiful nativities (creches) will be on display and there will be a live nativity with Kelly the donkey. Last year, we had a real baby with his mom and dad playing Mary and Joseph.
The Tehachapi Creche Festival will be held again this year on Dec. 8 and 9. It is a free, community event celebrating the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ, and is hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 600 Anita Drive. If you would like to provide music, be a part of the live nativity or display a nativity, or would like more information, contact Janet Vickers at 916-5778.
Linda Erath is assisting with event publicity for the church.
