Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce President Ida Perkins along with Chamber Directors Stephanie Garcia, Carolyn Wiles, Liz Trejo and Jessica Davidson and Chamber Ambassadors Sandra Honea, Carol Duetsch and Pat Doody and Mayor Susan Wiggins joined Cricket Wireless Authorized Retailer for their grand opening on May 3.
Cricket Wireless Authorized Retailer is located at 840 Tucker Road, Suite H. For more information, call 823-4289.
