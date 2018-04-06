The Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association will present Afghanistan documentarian Meg Prior from 3 to 5 p.m. April 22 at the Oak Tree Country Club, 29500 N. Lower Valley Road.
This is one of our special Insights programs that are open to the public in the community of Tehachapi. It is a no-charge event, but reservations are suggested, as space is limited. Come enjoy a bit of cheese and crackers with a bit of wine available for a nominal price, and learn some of the mysteries of making a documentary film without a script. It will be fascinating.
Imagine you are a filmmaker and need to tell a story. You are offered an opportunity to go with another filmmaker teammate to compare and contrast the two most memorable wars in the last 50 years: Vietnam War and the War in Afghanistan. You arrive in Afghanistan. Your teammate decides that it is not his cup of tea and goes home. You have to come up with a plan…without having any idea of what lay before you.
This is Meg Prior! Through a series of events she found herself in country without a partner and without the thread that she needed to keep her story alive. Well, Prior has been undaunted in her life, and not just as a filmmaker. She is also a world-class athlete, a graduate of Cal State Northridge and a master’s degree holder from the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. She’s a member of the Academy of TV, Arts and Sciences. Prior had to find the story and convince the commander that she was up to the mission. Well, she found her story. It is one that focuses on not just the war, but the people in and around the war. Most importantly, she did it without a script.
Prior will share some of her experiences during her deployments and bring some light to a very complicated, very long-running war. Her documentary titled "Outside the Wire" is in production now. She will share some video, and answer questions as well. Sony provided Prior with cameras. On their website, you can see one of her favorites. Go to: creativeplanetnetwork.com/news-features/meg-prior-outside-wire to take a peek at the camera and a bit of her work.
Robyn Thompson provides publicity for the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association.
