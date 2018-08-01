You can attend a concert to either meet or greet versatile composer, vocalist and guitarist James Lee Stanley at the Bear Valley Springs Oak Tree Country Club on Aug. 12. Whether you prefer punk or folk, rock or jazz, Stanley can do it ... and more.
He will fill your afternoon from 3:30 to 5 p.m. with music, stories and humor. Stanley has created meaningful songs to match the times. He has a long history of entertaining in prestigious halls in the U.S. and around the world. Like on Sunday, many of the concerts have been solo; in others, Stanley has shared the stage with one or more entertainers. A few of the most well-known stage-mates have been Nicolette Larson, Bonnie Raitt, Peter Tork and Robin Williams.
Stanley's career began when he was 14. His father gave him a guitar for Christmas, sort of. His father made the down payment and Stanley had to finish the payments. It was a challenge that he was willing to take on. He played and learned his craft well enough that he was performing gigs at age 17. He joined the United States Air Force and served as a Chinese language linguist. He also got his college degree through the California State University system.
He has toured consistently, participating in approximately 300 concerts per year. Stanley and his wife now reside in Bear Valley Springs.
The Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association welcomes the Stanleys to the valley as part of its mission to bring the arts, music and drama to the residents of the Tehachapi Valley area. One does not need to live in BVS to become a member. Join to receive the best deals.
So here is the deal. To attend the concert, call Jeanette at 661-972-2344 to get your reservation secured and gate passes obtained. Tickets cost $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Oak Tree Country Club space is limited, so it is important to know what the attendance will be. Appetizers will be served and beverages will be available. BVSCAA is a nonprofit.
Robyn Thompson is the publicity co-chair for the BVSCAA.
