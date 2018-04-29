The Tehachapi Police Foundation banquet committee would like to invite you to join us at the 2nd annual Honoring The Thin Blue Line event. This event will honor and recognize four outstanding team members of Tehachapi Police Department.
It will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. May 17 at the beautiful Rose Garden Estate. Tickets are available by contacting Kim Nixon, 619-5123 or Jim Wallace, 343-0833, you can always stop by Country Real Estate or Family Life Pregnancy Center offices. Individual tickets are $60, a table of eight is $400.
All proceeds benefit the projects identified by the Tehachapi Police Foundation board and the Jacob Langston Memorial Scholarship Fund.
We would like to thank this year's sponsors for the generous support: BHE Renewables, Bill Kotz Agency, Dignified Home Loans, Hall Ambulance Service, Tammy Engel-Mortgage Advisor, Jessika Harris-Realtor and South Street Digital. Additional support was provided by Rose Garden Estate, Tastries Bakery, Mill Street Coffee, City of Tehachapi, Wendy Carr Photography and Melissa Jensen Design. A big shout-out to Eric Scarlett Designs for the beautifully created flags for our opportunity drawing at the event.
The committee — Doris Depew, Jim Wallace, Jessika Harris, Tammy Engel and Kim Nixon — wish to thank everyone who has come along side to support this wonderful event and honor Tehachapi Police Department.
Kim Nixon is vice chairperson of the Tehachapi Police Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.